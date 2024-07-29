Blind dog taken in by K-W Humane Society finds new home

A blind dog named Honey has found a new home after she was brought to the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth in rough condition.

The humane society said she was found wandering around aimlessly earlier this month, caked in mud.

She was completely blind due to glaucoma and needed surgery to remove both eyes. She also needed to be spayed and required dental surgery. The humane society believes she was chewing at the bars of a cage due to the condition of her teeth.

A local groomer donated her services to give Honey a makeover, and soon the dog was stealing hearts online.

In a social media post on Sunday, the humane society confirmed Honey has been adopted.

“There was such an outpouring of love for this sweet pup. The community really rallied for little Honey. Many of you shared her story in hopes of finding her the perfect home. A wonderful community member donated a Halo device so Honey would be able to navigate the world without worrying about bumping into things. And one of our very generous volunteers even donated toward her adoption fee. The kindness of our community fills our hearts so much!”

They said Honey will now live with her new owners Erin and Karen and two other dogs.

With reporting from Heather Senoran and Stefanie Davis.