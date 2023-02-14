Black History Month: Region of Waterloo councillor 'glad to be at the table' to bring new perspective

For all the years the Region of Waterloo has been electing councillors, it had never elected a Black woman — until now.

Colleen James was elected as a regional councillor in the October 2022 election, marking a first that was a long-time coming.

“I’m glad to be at the table. I’m glad to be sitting there and part of the discussion,” said James in an interview with CTV News.

Black History Month has put a focus on the challenges and accomplishments of Black Canadians with a theme this year of “ours to tell” — representing an opportunity to engage and learn about stories of Black communities in Canada, including sacrifices and triumphs.

James’ story is part of that continuing history.

“I’ve never been afraid to be in positions where I might be the only one,” said James, detailing how in many of her career endeavours she has often been the only woman or only Black representative.

James hopes her success in Waterloo Region can help pave the way for others who are racialized to see opportunity in political service.

“There’s still a bit of a weight there knowing that you’re the first one to do something,” said James. “What I’m hoping is the impact I make makes it that much easier for the next person coming through who may be marginalized in some shape or form.”

COMING TO CANADA

James was born and raised in Waterloo Region after her family came to Canada from the Caribbean in 1972.

She studied political science and Caribbean studies in Toronto before venturing into careers in finance, sport and municipal government.

James admits she “loves politics” and taking the chance to run for election was years-in-the-making.

“Part of me was like, ‘If not now, when?’” said James. “I come from a family that was very supportive. For many, they were like, ‘Well, when are you going to run?’”

James hopes to encourage more fresh voices and perspectives to get involved politically from a variety of backgrounds to better reflect the community and its priorities.

Her election — just one part of the slow march of progress.

“It is really just [showing] that it’s time,” said James. “We’re getting there. We’re not where we were yesterday. We’re making strides. We have to have a little bit of hope and know we can’t go back because we’ve come this far.”

The first-ever Canadian proclamation of February as Black History Month was issued in Toronto, in 1979. In 1993, Ontario followed suit in proclaiming February as Black History Month with the House of Commons officially recognizing the designation in 1995.