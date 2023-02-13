'Share their love': Black love celebration brings people together in Cambridge

Attendees at the Black Love event in Cambridge. Feb. 13. (Colton Wiens/CTV News Kitchener) Attendees at the Black Love event in Cambridge. Feb. 13. (Colton Wiens/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver