'Share their love': Black love celebration brings people together in Cambridge

Celebrating Black love was the focus of an event put on by Rhythm and Blues Cambridge at the Idea Exchange in Cambridge on Monday.

It’s the first time a Black Love event has been held in the Region of Waterloo. The event celebrated Black love, joy, culture and everything together as a community.

Sign-up for the free event was full. Over 50 people came to check out the event and listen to poetry and songs. Those who attended also participated in a community art project, showing what Black love means to them.

“We don’t get those spaces to just celebrate and come together and have a safe space. We have poets here, we have musicians, so they’re really able to share their love and what’s in their hearts and just share with the community,” Brittney Emslie, one of the founders of Rhythm and Blues Cambridge said.

“It’s just important for the community and everyone to continue to work together and request to talk with us, work with us because we have a lot of work that needs to still happen in our region,” Krysanne McLean, one of the founders of Rhythm and Blues Cambridge said.

One of the people in attendance, Chu Oyual, said there are not enough events like it happening in the area. Oyual is happy to see more things starting to pop up in the community, but said there is still a long way to go for celebrating Black culture in the Region.

Chu Oyual speaking at the Black Love event in Cambridge. Feb. 13, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

“It was really eye-opening and inspiring to not even just have a space where we can all come together, but also to share my poetry and share my love for myself and my community,” Oyual said.

Rhythm and Blues Cambridge does have a couple more events on the schedule for February but said it’s also important that people continue to celebrate Black history all year long.