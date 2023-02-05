Black History Month kicks off in Waterloo Region
The Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region (CCAWR) kicked off Black History Month Sunday by celebrating Black history, heritage and achievements.
The organization held their fourth annual event at the Ken Seiling Museum in hopes of celebrating, educating and advocating.
Displays ranged from the Canadian Multicultural Investors Museum to African, Caribbean and Black-Inspired Vendors. Another highlight included a discussion with key Black figures in local politics.
"We have people who have been elected into positions in the region as councillors, school board trustees, so it's beginning," said Amanda Edwin, a board member with CCAWR. "I can see the beginning of the vision taking place."
The day also served as a launchpad for important conversations about what still needs to be done.
"We're excited that people can come here and immerse in Black culture," said board member Daren James. "Having our history taught in schools more, having individuals talking about the history, the heritage, and the achievements."
The CCAWR says while there is much to celebrate, more work needs to be done. Especially considering the same conversations keep happening.
"You mention the whole thing with Tyre Nichols in the States. It's a continuous cycle that's not changing. I think knowledge is power," said Edwin.
"Hopefully that can translate into the school boards, into governance, into everything around us to help build society a little bit stronger and to help support the Black community a little bit more."
