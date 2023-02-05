Black History Month kicks off in Waterloo Region

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least 200 dead as powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Turkiye, Syria

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and triggering a frantic search for survivors in the rubble in cities and towns across the area. At least 207 were killed and hundreds injured, and the toll was expected to rise.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver