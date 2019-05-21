

CTV Kitchener





The search for the president of St. Mary’s Hospital is beginning again.

The hospital board announced Tuesday that Dr. Andrew Falconer would be stepping down from his role of president and returning to Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa.

“I will miss the amazing people at St. Mary’s and look forward to reuniting with the QCH team,” Falconer said on Twitter.

He called the announcement “bittersweet.”

Falconer began his post at St. Mary's in February after the sudden death of the hospital’s then-CEO.

“With his strategic expertise, Dr. Falconer has moved St. Mary’s forward on many key priorities, and positioned us well for the future,” says Tom Motz, Chair of St. Mary’s Board of Trustees, in a press release

Falconer’s focus surrounded financial stewardship and safety in the hospital.

The exiting president says his time in Kitchener has been inspiring, but he is going back to QCH, where he had worked for more than 30 years, to be closer to family.

He will serve as the Ottawa hospital's new president and CEO.

The hospital has begun a national search to replace Falconer, whose departure date will be announced soon. A plan for interim leadership will also be released soon.

A previous version of this story indicated that Dr. Falconer had worked at QCH for more than 40 years. In fact, he has worked there for more than 30 years, with 10 of those years being in an administrative role.