Bird feeders coming down in Waterloo-Wellington for fear of spreading bird flu

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'

In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.

Long lineups for passport applicants has led to some opportunists who are selling their services as "line standers" for an hourly rate. (CTV National News)

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver