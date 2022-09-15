Bingemans releases ‘Oktoberfest survival guide’

With a week to go until the start of festivities, the host of one of K-W Oktoberfest’s fest halls has released a “Oktoberfest survival guide.”

The festival kicks off Friday Sept. 23 and run to Oct. 15. Organizers say it’s the largest Bavarian celebration outside of Germany.

This is year it will return to full capacity for the first time since 2019.

“We’re looking forward to our best year of Oktoberfest celebrations yet,” Mark Bingeman, president of Bingemans said a release. “This year’s festival has an exciting entertainment schedule, some new events and old favourites that will rival any Oktoberfest celebration in the world.”

Whether you’re a seasoned Oktoberfest veteran, or if it’s your first excursion to the traditional German celebration, Bingemans offers these tips to make the most out of the event:

BINGEMANS’ 2022 OKTOBERFEST SURVIVAL GUIDE

• Check out the schedule ahead of time – This year’s Oktoberfest celebrations offers a variety of different attractions, events and festhallen. Be sure to scope out the schedule beforehand to ensure you don’t miss out.

• Dress for the Occasion – Just because you aren’t in Germany, doesn’t mean you can’t channel you’re inner Bavarian patron with a traditional Lederhosen or Dirndl. While dressing up isn’t mandatory, it does add to the experience and makes for some great pictures.

• Come Hungry – While beer is a huge part of Oktoberfest, the food is not to be overlooked. From a variety of locally produced sausages, schnitzels, traditional cabbage rolls, pigtails and all the Bavarian sweets you can imagine, eating at this festival is not for the faint at heart. Make sure you bring your appetite!

• Have a safe ride prepared – Always ensure you have a safe ride to and from Oktoberfest celebrations, whether that’s a designated driver, public transit or ride sharing. Whatever option you choose, please do not drink and drive.

• Secure your tickets early – While many Oktoberfest events are free, others require tickets. The festivities at Bingemans will take place over three weekends, starting Sept. 23 and wrapping up Oct. 8, featuring a newly expanded patio and outdoor stage. Because celebrations are taking place earlier than usual this year, it’s important to secure tickets earlier as well. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bingemans.com/oktoberfest/

• Be Adventurous – If you’re coming from out of town, staying in the area can allow you to spend less time driving and more time enjoying the festivities. For outdoors lovers or those on the more adventurous side, Bingemans offers a variety of camping options that are just a short walk from the venue, including traditional campsites, trailer campsites, cabins and luxury containers.