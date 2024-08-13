Beloved football tradition returns to Waterloo

KITCHENER
    Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks football players and members of the K-W Light House Adult day Program pose for a photo on August 13, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks football players and members of the K-W Light House Adult day Program pose for a photo on August 13, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
    Things looked a little different this year, but a beloved football tradition returned to the field in Waterloo.

    Members of the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks football team hosted a training camp for the K-W Light House Adult Day Program.

    The day program supports people living in Waterloo Region living with disabilities.

    The two groups have been coming together for several years now, fostering a sense of belonging and empathy.

    “This partnership has been going on for about seven years now. With COVID we had a few break years, but it keeps getting better and better every year and the relationship between the players and our group just keeps growing. They’re becoming friends on and off the field so it’s just growing into a big family,” co-founder of the Light House program Kyle Craig said.

    Typically, the camp takes place at the university, but this year they had to change venues due to stadium renovations.

    Instead, they met at the St. David’s Catholic Secondary School fields.

    The Golden Hawks put the Light House members through a series of drills and warmups throughout the day.

    “I really like to play with them and I really like them. I want to say that they are amazing,” participant Liam Kelly said.

    For participant Davina Finoro, the day is all about having fun, being herself, and kicking some butt.

    “Just do your best! Have fun. Be yourself. There’s no right or wrong way in how you play football. Just have fun.”

