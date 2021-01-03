Advertisement
Barn fire in Haldimand County causes $750K in damage
Published Sunday, January 3, 2021 11:44AM EST
A fire a Dunnville farm has caused $750,000 in damage. (Photo: Haldimand County OPP) (Jan. 2, 2021)
KITCHENER -- A barn fire that caused $750,000 in damage at a Haldimand County farm is under investigation.
Emergency crews were called to the rural address on River Road in Dunnville on Saturday evening.
No animals or people were hurt in the fire, according to police.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.