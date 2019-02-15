Featured
Bar worker assaulted with hatchet, suspect arrested
A person has been charged after allegedly assaulting a bar worker with a hatchet.
Regional police responded to the incident at a bar on University Avenue West on Friday around 2:40 a.m.
The incident happened outside the bar. There was no word on whether the worker suffered any injuries.
The suspect fled but was later found by police.
A Brampton male, 19, was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was not identified.