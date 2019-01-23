

CTV Kitchener





Two weeks after being kicked out of the Hespeler Minor Hockey Association, three young players have been allowed back in.

Three children and one coach were kicked out of the Hespeler league after it learned they were taking part in programs at the Hockey Loft.

The league originally said that the camp didn’t fit within Hockey Canada programming, that it was considered an outlaw league, and the kids couldn’t do both.

Parents of the players say Hockey Canada has reclassified the extra ice time program which sparked the decision, and it’s now not considered a league.

The Hockey Loft offers skills training as well full-ice games for young players.

The Hespeler league said its decision to kick the kids out was final, but on Tuesday night parents say a meeting was held to address the situation.

At the meeting, the minor hockey league said the kids could come back, a decision the parents confirm has the kids ecstatic.