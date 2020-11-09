KITCHENER -- Couples hoping to get their money back from a popular wedding venue that shut down unexpectedly last month will be able to meet with insolvency trustees on Tuesday.

More than 150 names and businesses were listed as creditors in the bankruptcy filings of Hacienda Sarria.

On Monday, BDO Canada, the firm handling the filing, released a preliminary report on the venue. The report includes a detailed financial review and a breakdown of why BDO believes the bankruptcy was filed.

Creditors will be able to meet with BDO trustees virtually on Tuesday morning. Many of those creditors are couples who spent thousands of dollars on down payments to the venue.

Last month, BDO officials told CTV News that creditors likely won't get their money back. The firm said that's because the contract was with the party planning company and not the venue itself.