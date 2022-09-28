Baden woman’s death being investigated as homicide
The death of an 88-year-old woman in Baden, Ont. is now being investigated as a homicide.
Earlier this week, police announced they were investigating the “suspicious death” of a Wilmot Township resident.
CTV News confirmed the victim was Viola Erb, one of the co-founders of Erb Transport.
On Wednesday, police said information gathered has led them to investigate the incident as a homicide.
According to police, emergency services responded to a medical call at home on Sandhills Road in Baden around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.
When crews arrived, a woman was found dead.
Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they have made any arrests, but the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).
Cuban migrant boat sinks off Florida due to Hurricane Ian; 23 missing
U.S. Border Patrol said on Wednesday that 23 people were missing off the coast of Florida after a Cuban migrant boat sank due to Hurricane Ian.
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33
Robert Cormier, a Canadian actor whose credits include 'American Gods' and the long-running series 'Heartland' has died at age 33.
Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried
President Vladimir Putin's latest warning that he is ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia amid the war in Ukraine has made a troubling question much more urgent: Is the former KGB spy bluffing?
Drug company founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman agrees to takeover
The Canadian generic pharmaceuticals giant founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman in 1974 has agreed to a takeover.
Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out
Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government’s warning to get out of those countries.
An Ontario boy with terminal cancer wanted to see monsters. 1,000 strangers made it happen
A five-year-old Hamilton boy battling brain cancer had one request: he wanted to see monsters. Earlier this month, 1,000 strangers made his wish come true.
This ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg. Now scientists have found its wreckage
The wreck of a ship that tried to warn the RMS Titanic of the iceberg that sank it on its maiden voyage has been found at the bottom of the Irish Sea.
COVID-19 vaccines linked to temporary changes in menstrual cycle, new study confirms
A new global study now confirms the link between a temporary increase in the menstrual cycles of some individuals as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).
-
London police investigating after pedestrian struck
London police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Southdale Road and Wellington Road.
-
Victim identified, child with life-threatening injuries after Meaford crash
OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened Tuesday in Meaford. Police were called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Highway 26 just east of Grey County Road 112 and found a head-on collision between a compact vehicle and a pickup truck.
Windsor
-
LaSalle police investigate ‘concerning graffiti’ at local high school
There was an increased police presence at Sandwich Secondary School Wednesday due to “concerning graffiti” regarding a threat to burn down the school, police say.
-
City's live stream of hospital announcement deleted after Windsor CAO cites ‘political’ concerns
Windsor’s acting chief administrative officer says he made the call for the city to delete a recent live stream of a media announcement regarding the future hospital on County Road 42 over concerns it would become too political.
-
Two dates available for advance voting in Lakeshore municipal election
Lakeshore voters looking to get an early start can cast their ballots for the upcoming municipal election Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Voting for Barrie municipal election online or by phone
For the first time, the City of Barrie will not have in-person voting for the upcoming city-wide municipal election.
-
Victim identified, child with life-threatening injuries after Meaford crash
OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened Tuesday in Meaford. Police were called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Highway 26 just east of Grey County Road 112 and found a head-on collision between a compact vehicle and a pickup truck.
-
Emergency preparedness at RVH Thursday
Visitors to Barrie's hospital might be alarmed when witnessing a chaotic triage scene on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating 'targeted' shooting on Grandview Boulevard
Sudbury police are investigating a shooting at a home on Grandview Boulevard in the New Sudbury area Wednesday morning and say they believe it is a targeted incident.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Wiikwemkoong shelter in place lifted, suspect in custody
Residents in the First Nation territory of Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island are breathing a sigh of relief as police announce the emergency advisory has been lifted Wednesday afternoon.
-
Elliot Lake garage owner wanted for fraud arrested after more than a year on the lam
A former garage owner in Elliot Lake has been arrested in Sault Ste. Marie, more than a year after he was wanted by police for numerous fraud and theft complaints.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).
-
Thanksgiving grocery challenge: Who can get the best deals?
CTV News Ottawa is sending reporters Jeremie Charron and Kimberley Johnson out with Thanksgiving shopping lists to see who can find the best deals.
-
Minor injuries after driver crashes into bank on Strandherd Drive
Ottawa paramedics say two people suffered minor injuries after a driver crashed into a bank branch in Barrhaven.
Toronto
-
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33
Robert Cormier, a Canadian actor whose credits include 'American Gods' and the long-running series 'Heartland' has died at age 33.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto shooting suspect arrested after ditching car and running across Highway 401, police say
A suspect in a Scarborough shooting has been taken into custody after ditching their car on Highway 401 and running across multiple lanes of traffic, police say.
-
Man convicted of shooting up Brampton strip mall is now on the run
A man convicted of spraying bullets into a Brampton strip mall as a ploy to distract police from a smash-and-grab at a nearby jewellery store has slipped away and is now on the run, CTV News has learned.
Montreal
-
'80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French': CAQ immigration minister
Outgoing CAQ Immigration Minister Jean Boulet claims the vast majority of immigrants move to Montreal, don't speak French and don't work. Party leader François Legault adds that accepting more than 50,000 immigrants would be 'suicide.'
-
Polls show race for second heating up in Quebec election
Polls heading into the final week of the Quebec election campaign show much of the same results since the first week: a race for second behind the CAQ.
-
Quebec votes: Legault criticizes immigration minister who said newcomers 'don't work'
Immigration was once again at the forefront of the election campaign on Wednesday, as it was learned that Jean Boulet will no longer be Minister of Immigration if the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) regains power.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier slams 'poor participation and support' from telecom companies during Fiona
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is calling for more transparency and accountability from telecommunications companies when it comes to collaborating with the province's Emergency Management Office (EMO).
-
P.E.I. premier sees progress in clean up and restoration efforts, supports announced for residents
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says, although there is still a lot of work to be done before things get back to normal on the island, there has been quite a bit of progress after post-tropical storm Fiona wreaked havoc across the province Saturday.
-
Satellite images capture dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline and damage to sand dunes
As scientists and environmental experts assess the damage left by Fiona, one of the Maritimes' essential ecosystems was severely hit and it could potentially take up to a decade to recover.
Winnipeg
-
What dropping the travel mandates means for Canadians moving forward
On Monday, the federal government announced it would be dropping COVID border restrictions for anyone entering Canada and masking on planes and trains will also come to end.
-
Two people shot in their vehicle in Dauphin: RCMP
Mounties have arrested a man and searching for two more women after two people in Dauphin were shot at in their vehicle late last week.
-
Dog ban in Canada comes into effect over rabies concerns
Federal authorities closed Canada's borders Wednesday to commercial dogs, including ones being put up for sale or adoption, from more than 100 countries deemed to be at high risk for canine rabies.
Calgary
-
'Mountain of meth': Alberta police seize over $55M in drugs, arsenal of weapons
Alberta police have seized an estimated $55 million in illegal drugs through a cross-border investigation into organized crime, trafficking and money laundering.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Upper Mount Royal death
A 29-year-old Calgary man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a summer homicide and police believe additional people played roles in the death.
-
Calgary doctor files human rights complaint over changes to mask rules on airplanes
A family doctor in Calgary has filed a human rights complaint over Ottawa's decision to no longer require masks on airplanes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith raised $100K in donations for a vaccine lawsuit that hasn't happened
A candidate to become the next premier of Alberta has all but abandoned a vaccine lawsuit she collected GoFundMe donations for, and instead she claims to have given roughly $60,000 to the Justice Centre For Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).
-
Cryptocurrency scams defrauded Edmontonians more than $5M over 2 years: police
More than $5.6 million has been stolen in Edmonton through scams referencing cryptocurrency, police say.
-
Pair charged with attempted murder in Ponoka shooting arrested in Banff
Two men were arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in central Alberta several days earlier.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 1 P.M.
LIVE @ 1 P.M. | Update on fall respiratory viruses coming with B.C.'s top health officials
B.C.'s top health officials are expected to give an update Wednesday, outlining the latest information on fall respiratory viruses.
-
VPD looking for suspect who allegedly used racial slur while attacking stranger
A young Asian woman was hit in the back of the head with a pole while walking in downtown Vancouver Tuesday, according to police, who say the stranger who did it used a racial slur and then fled the area while "making offensive comments."
-
Indigenous man, granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed reach settlement with Vancouver police
A settlement has been reached in a human rights complaint filed by an Indigenous man and his granddaughter who were handcuffed by police during a 2019 incident at a Vancouver bank.