Ayr couple celebrates big lottery win
A married couple from Ayr are $1 million dollars richer after winning a major MAXMILLIONS prize in the March 29 LOTTO MAX draw.
Nina Murakami Kavalinas and Robert Kavalinas also won $20 on another one of their tickets, bringing their total winnings to $1,000,020, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming and Corporation said in a media release.
Robert said he discovered their big win while checking tickets at the store.
"I called Nina to tell her. I had to double check it because I thought it was a $1,000 win. It's a little surreal," he said.
The married couple and parents of one daughter said they have no plans for their winnings yet.
“We are going to wait for a little bit, talk about it and then decide what to do,” explained Robert.
The winning ticket was purchased at Ayr Foodland on Northumberland Street.
