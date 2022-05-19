Ayr couple celebrates big lottery win

A married couple from Ayr are $1 million dollars richer after winning a major MAXMILLIONS prize in the March 29 LOTTO MAX draw.

Nina Murakami Kavalinas and Robert Kavalinas also won $20 on another one of their tickets, bringing their total winnings to $1,000,020, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming and Corporation said in a media release.

Robert said he discovered their big win while checking tickets at the store.

"I called Nina to tell her. I had to double check it because I thought it was a $1,000 win. It's a little surreal," he said.

The married couple and parents of one daughter said they have no plans for their winnings yet.

“We are going to wait for a little bit, talk about it and then decide what to do,” explained Robert.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ayr Foodland on Northumberland Street.