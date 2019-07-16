

CTV Kitchener





Contents from three Erwin Hymer Group North America factories in the region are on the auction block.

There are 1,300 lots being auctioned off, both live and online, beginning Tuesday.

Some of the large items are starting to be sold at a rapid pace.

Cameras, washing machines and even five-tonne hydraulic jacks have all been auctioned off.

All of these items are from the various Erwin Hymer locations. The company went into receivership in February with about $300 million in liabilities on its balance sheet.

As a result, 850 people lost their jobs.

French-based Rapido has agreed to buy the Roadtrek brand of the company and plans to rehire about 150 workers.

Several hundred people came out on Monday to scope out the auction before it opened.

The auction runs until Saturday.