ATV used to damage grass at cemetery
Norfolk County OPP are investigating after a cemetery was damaged by an ATV.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 12:08PM EDT
Norfolk County OPP was called to a cemetery in Windham Centre for reports of mischief.
Police were called just after 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 13 to Windham Centre Cemetery.
It’s been determined that an all-terrain vehicle was used to damage several areas of grass located on the property.
Details regarding suspects were unknown.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.