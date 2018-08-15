

Norfolk County OPP was called to a cemetery in Windham Centre for reports of mischief.

Police were called just after 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 13 to Windham Centre Cemetery.

It’s been determined that an all-terrain vehicle was used to damage several areas of grass located on the property.

Details regarding suspects were unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.