KITCHENER -- A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and arson, in connection to an incident at Elmira home on Sunday.

Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a fire on First Street around 6 a.m.

They found a man and woman with what has been described as "serious" stab wounds at the home.

Both were taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police say the man remains in hospital in stable condition, while the woman has now been released.

The suspect was seen leaving the home in a 2014 Audi Q5 SUV.

Shortly after, that same vehicle was involved in a collision with a pickup truck near Drayton.

Police say the driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene.

Police later released a photo of 33-year-old Paul Bagley, saying he was a person of interest in the case.

At 2:15 p.m., police say Bagley turned himself in at the OPP detachment in Wiarton.

Badley made his first court appearance on Monday. He has a second court date set for Wednesday.

He’s been charged with two counts of attempted murder, arson with disregard for human life, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and robbery.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident at the First Street home.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen the vehicle on Sunday, is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8191, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

- With reporting by Krista Sharpe