WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder and arson.

UPDATE: The male suspect has been arrested. There is no further risk to public safety. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

More details to follow. https://t.co/4180aYEhqV — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 30, 2020

Officers were called to a scene around 6 a.m. on First Street in Elmira.

Two people were found with serious injuries and taken to the hospital.

Police then identified 33-year-old Paul Bagley as a person of interest and were seeking the public's help in locating him.

Around noon, they tweeted that they had grounds to arrest him for attempted murder and arson and that he is known to the victims.

Police have grounds to arrest Paul BAGLEY for Attempt Murder and Arson. He was last seen in the area of Wellington Road 8 near Drayton. The vehicle may have front end damage.



He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information, call 911. https://t.co/msAcKDyLA5 pic.twitter.com/GsvbkgIGMk — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 30, 2020

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.