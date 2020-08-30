WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder and arson.

Officers were called to a scene around 6 a.m. on First Street in Elmira.

Two people were found with serious injuries and taken to the hospital.

Police then identified 33-year-old Paul Bagley as a person of interest and were seeking the public's help in locating him.

Around noon, they tweeted that they had grounds to arrest him  for attempted murder and arson and that he is known to the victims.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.