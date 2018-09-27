

CTV Kitchener





OPP are investigating a “crash-for-cash” in Hillsburgh, just south of Erin.

They say thieves drove a pickup truck through the front of a Trafalgar Road store around 1 a.m. Thursday and then stole the ATM.

Police are looking for three suspects, one of whom was wearing a grey helmet with a visor and another, a black hoodie.

They dragged the ATM out of the store and put it in the back of the pickup.

The amount of cash in the machine has not been released.

The grey GMC pickup, which was stolen, and a black Lincoln SUV were last seen driving southbound on Trafalgar Road.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to contact OPP.