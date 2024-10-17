Assault in Guelph caught on video, 15-year-old girl charged
A teenaged girl has been charged with assault after police said her friends recorded her punching another girl in Guelph.
Police received a call from a girl just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The girl told police she was with a friend near Scottsdale Drive and Wilsonview Avenue when they saw another group of girls they knew.
One girl from the second group reportedly approached the victim and began punching her while her friends caught the assault on video and stopped the victim from leaving.
The girl was minorly injured, but did not seek medical attention.
Officers later found a suspect at her home in Guelph-Eramosa Township and arrested her.
Investigation revealed the teen has two release orders forbidding her to associate with one of the girls who recorded the incident.
A 15-year-old girl has been charged with assault and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
