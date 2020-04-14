KITCHENER -- A man who allegedly coughed on a LCBO employee on April 6 has now been charged with assault.

Stratford Police say the man had gone to the store to make a purchase but became annoyed with the safety measures being taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

After paying for his items, the man leaned over the counter and coughed twice in the direction of the employee.

He also allegedly told other people waiting in line that “it was not worth the wait to just cough on the cashier.”

Security images of the man were released and on April 8 he finally contacted police.

An officer met with man on April 11, and after confirming his identity, he was arrested for assault.

Stratford Police say he’s a 57-year-old resident of Perth East but are not releasing his name.

The man was released shortly after his arrest and is required to appeared in court on June 8.