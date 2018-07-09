

CTV Kitchener





Perth County OPP are investigating a break, enter and theft at a residential property near Stratford.

In the early morning of July 7, police say unknown suspects entered the property in the Township of Perth East.

A generator, an electrical cord with an adaptor, and the boxed ashes of two deceased family pets were taken.

The boxes were labeled 'Buddy' and 'Lucky.'

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.