Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs reopens

A portion of Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs has reopened after being closed for construction work.

The road has been closed between Listowel Road and Sawmill Road since Monday as Canadian National (CN) crews work at the rail crossing.

The work involved removing the existing crossing, installing a new crossing with concrete panels and completing roadwork near the crossing, the Region of Waterloo said.

Traffic was being detoured along New Jerusalem Road.

On Friday morning, the region said the roadway had reopened, ahead of schedule.