Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs closed for railway crossing work

A portion of Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs is closing for one week.

The Region of Waterloo said beginning Monday, Arthur Street between Listowel Road and Sawmill Road is closed to accommodate Canadian National (CN) work at the rail crossing.

Area residents and visitors can access Arthur Street from the north and south sides of the rail crossing, but will be unable to proceed through the crossing, the region said.

According to the region, CN will remove the existing crossing, install a new crossing with concrete panels and complete roadwork near the crossing.

The construction and closure is scheduled to last until Friday.