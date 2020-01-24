KITCHENER -- Following a month long investigation into stolen vehicles, a car crash and a break and enter, Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested the two people involved.

Police have confirmed to CTV News that the arrests are connected to a crash in St. Jacobs where a Good Samaritan’s car was stolen after stopping to help at the scene of the incident.

In December, officers responded to a crash on King Street North and Printery Road in St. Jacobs.

Police said at the time that a white GMC Yukon lost control, drove over a pedestrian safety island and struck a Toyota Sienna van.

The driver and the passenger in the Sienna van were transported to Grand River Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the two occupants of the GMC Yukon then stole a green Jeep Cherokee from a Good Samaritan, who stopped to assist. They fled east down Printery Road.

On Thursday, police arrested a 32-year-old man from St. Jacobs and a 29-year-old woman from St. Jacobs while they were in the village of St. Clements.

Both are facing several charges, including possession of identity documents and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.