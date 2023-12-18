Arrests after convenience store robbed at knifepoint

KITCHENER
    Two men are facing charges and a third is wanted by police for an armed robbery at a Cambridge convenience store.

    Waterloo regional police were called to Elgin Street North and Dundas Street North around 6:55 p.m. Sunday.

    They said two men, one of whom was carrying a knife, entered the store and stole cash and merchandise.

    The suspects left the store and met up with a third man who was waiting in the parking lot.

    Police later arrested two of the men in the area of Hilltop Drive and Alison Avenue.

    They also seized a knife.

    The men, a 22-year-old and a 31-year-old, have both been charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime. The 22-year-old also has two additional charges for breach of a release order.

    Police have issued an arrest warrant for the third man.

    They said no one was hurt and the Robbery Team continues to investigate.

