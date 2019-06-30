

CTV Kitchener





A woman Guelph Police believe is responsible for stealing prescription glasses from an 85-year-old man has been charged.

Officers observed a woman in the area of Carden Street Saturday morning matching the description of someone that was being sought in relation to a theft.

Police are of the belief that the woman stole prescription glasses from a senior at a Tim Hortons on Woolwich Street Friday.

The woman also provided police with improper information in regard to her identity during the investigation.

A 33-year-old woman from Woodstock has been charged with theft under $5,000, obstructing police, and two counts of breach probation.

She was held for a bail hearing and later released with a July 19 court date.