Arrest made in theft investigation of senior’s prescription glasses
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 1:53PM EDT
A woman Guelph Police believe is responsible for stealing prescription glasses from an 85-year-old man has been charged.
Officers observed a woman in the area of Carden Street Saturday morning matching the description of someone that was being sought in relation to a theft.
Police are of the belief that the woman stole prescription glasses from a senior at a Tim Hortons on Woolwich Street Friday.
The woman also provided police with improper information in regard to her identity during the investigation.
A 33-year-old woman from Woodstock has been charged with theft under $5,000, obstructing police, and two counts of breach probation.
She was held for a bail hearing and later released with a July 19 court date.