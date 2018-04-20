

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged a man following a number of vehicle break-ins in a Kitchener parking garage.

Police say on April 13, three people stole a vehicle along with numerous items from unlocked vehicles from parking garages on Queen Street South. The vehicle was located the next day by regional police.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged a 25-year-old Kitchener man with a number of offences including theft of a motor vehicle.

Police say the two other suspects are still on the run but they say their identities are known to police.

Police want to remind the public to lock their vehicles.