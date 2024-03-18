Arrest made in downtown Kitchener stabbing

One person has been hurt, and another is in police custody, after a stabbing in downtown Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police first warned the public about increased activity in the Waterloo Street North and Duke Street West area around 2 p.m. Monday.

In an update, on the social media platform X, they said one person was transported to a hospital outside the region with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person was taken into police custody.

Kalvin Koebel, who owns an apartment building across the street from where the stabbing took place, said he’s noticed an increase in crime in the area recently.

He said over the past month, he’s filed about 23 police reports.

“Our superintendent [has been] threatened at knife point, we’ve had some tenants that have been aggressively spoken towards and we have tenants in the building who are fearful,” Koebel said.

“This used to be quite a nice area down here. Obviously we’re right next to city hall, so you’d think it would be a little bit better than this.”

Koebel said he’s provided police with footage when it’s been requested, but he said increased security in the area could be beneficial.

“It’d be nice to see some security on-site, as well as some video surveillance on the property,” he said.

“I think it would be helpful and it would also help the community and the people that live in this area.”

Police said their investigation into the stabbing is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 519-570-9777, ext. 6370.