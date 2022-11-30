Arrest made for weekend robbery in Kitchener

Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say

The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.

  • 300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend: StatCan

    New census data from Statistics Canada shows that nearly one million Canadian children have the constitutional right to education in an official minority language. The census found that 304,000 children in Quebec have the right to attend regular English public schools and that 593,000 children outside the province have the right to attend regular French public schools.

  • 14% of Quebec workers use English more than French on the job, 21% in Montreal

    New data from Statistics Canada shows 14 per cent of Quebec workers use English as a primary language on the job. In Montreal, that proportion grows to 21 per cent. The data comes from the 2021 census released Wednesday morning. Last year, French-English bilingualism at work was common in Quebec, with 27.8 per cent of workers reporting that they used both languages regularly in the workplace.

  • Man in his 20s found dead with bullet wounds in Dorval

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man's body was found shot dead in a residential area in Dorval Tuesday night. Around 11 p.m., a citizen called 911 after discovering the victim's body near the Mimosa Avenue and Carson Street intersection.

