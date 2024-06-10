Arrest made after shots fired in Kitchener
A Kitchener man has been arrested after people living at a Kitchener townhouse complex were jolted awake by the sound of gunshots.
The shooting in the area of Courtland Avenue East and Block Line Road happened around 5:50 a.m. on May 30.
Although no injuries were reported at the time, people living in the area told CTV News they were left feeling on edge.
Waterloo regional police investigators said the shots were fired after an altercation involving multiple people.
As part of the ongoing investigation, officers executed a search warrant in the area of Morgan Avenue and River Road on Monday morning around 6 a.m.
A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple firearm related charges.
He is being held for a bail hearing.
