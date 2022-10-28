Arrest made after Kitchener robbery investigation leads officers to Dorchester

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

  • Drug, weapons bust in Vanastra

    Five people are facing drug and weapons-related charges after a bust in Vanastra, just south of Clinton. On Thursday, police used search warrants to enter two homes in the small rural community and seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone — with a combined street value of $38,480.

    Items seized as part of an investigation in Vanastra, Ont. on Oct. 27, 2022. (Source: OPP)

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver