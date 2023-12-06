KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Armed robbery reported at Kitchener store

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police are looking for a masked suspect who robbed a Kitchener store at gunpoint.

    Police said a male entered a store in the area of Lancaster Street West and Arnold Street sometime before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

    He allegedly demanded cash from the employee before fleeing on foot.

    The suspect, police said, had a gun.

    He’s described as Black, approximately six-feet-tall, with a thin build.

    Police said no one was hurt during the robbery.

