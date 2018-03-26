Featured
Armed robberies at 2 gas stations may be linked
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 12:25PM EDT
A gun was seen in a robbery at a gas station in Cambridge, police say.
A gas station on St. Andrews Street was robbed around 5 a.m. Sunday.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the robber was able to get away with cash in a red Pontiac G5, which is believed to have been stolen.
Police believe the same vehicle was involved in a robbery at a gas station in Ancaster later in the day.
Investigators are looking for two suspects, both of whom police consider armed in dangerous.
One suspect is described as being a six-foot-tall, thin white man who is likely in his 20s and has brown hair. He a short buzz cut and a goatee, and was seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.
The other suspect is said to be a woman in her 20s.