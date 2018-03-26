

CTV Kitchener





A gun was seen in a robbery at a gas station in Cambridge, police say.

A gas station on St. Andrews Street was robbed around 5 a.m. Sunday.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the robber was able to get away with cash in a red Pontiac G5, which is believed to have been stolen.

Police believe the same vehicle was involved in a robbery at a gas station in Ancaster later in the day.

Investigators are looking for two suspects, both of whom police consider armed in dangerous.

One suspect is described as being a six-foot-tall, thin white man who is likely in his 20s and has brown hair. He a short buzz cut and a goatee, and was seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

The other suspect is said to be a woman in her 20s.