OPP say a man that is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant could be in Waterloo Region.

Richard Kocher is serving a seven-year sentence for armed robbery.

The 51-year-old man is known to frequent Waterloo Region and Ottawa.

He's described as 6'1, 209 pounds, with black hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Kocher also has tattoos on his chest and the middle of his back.