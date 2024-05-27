Teens arrested after assaulting mother, toddler, man with tire iron: Guelph police

Three teenagers have been charged after police say they pushed their way into a Guelph home with weapons and assaulted three people inside, including a toddler.

Guelph police said a mother had just finished bathing her 18-month-old daughter at their home near Willow Road and Edinburgh Road North around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night when she heard a knock at the door.

She answered it and found an unknown male teenager standing on the front step. Police said two more teenagers, wearing masks and carrying a tire iron and metal rod, ran out from a hiding spot at the corner of the house, and forced their way inside.

Investigators said the teens kicked the female in the stomach, pushed her daughter against a wall, and then went into the living room to confront a man.

They began hitting the man in the head with the tire iron before they ran from the home, police said.

All three victims were taken to the Guelph General Hospital for assessment and treatment. The man’s nose was broken, the mother was not injured, and the daughter suffered a bruise and a welt on her head.

Officers arrested three suspects in the downtown core just before 11 p.m.

A 17-year-old teen from Fergus and a 19-year-old from Guelph have been charged with break, enter, and commit, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and disguise with intent.

An 18-year-old from Fergus was charged with break, enter, and commit, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and two counts of assault.

Police said this was a targeted incident.