Serious injuries after edged weapon assault in Cambridge: WRPS

One person has been seriously injured and another has been arrested after an alleged edged weapon assault in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police posted online after 10 p.m. Wednesday that there was an increased presence in the area of Hespeler Road and Bishop Street for an investigation.

Police say a female needed to be taken to an out-of-region hospital for their injuries, while another female was taken into custody.

They add that there's no concern for public safety.