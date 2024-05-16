Serious injuries after edged weapon assault in Cambridge: WRPS
One person has been seriously injured and another has been arrested after an alleged edged weapon assault in Cambridge.
Waterloo regional police posted online after 10 p.m. Wednesday that there was an increased presence in the area of Hespeler Road and Bishop Street for an investigation.
Police say a female needed to be taken to an out-of-region hospital for their injuries, while another female was taken into custody.
They add that there's no concern for public safety.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Slovak interior minister says 'lone wolf' has been charged with shooting prime minister
The Slovak interior minister said Thursday that a 'lone wolf' has been charged in the shooting that seriously wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico.
There's a new workers' rights treaty in Canada, but will it actually protect you?
Although a global workers' treaty has been in force in Canada since January, an employment lawyer believes it won't do anything more to protect employees from violence and harassment.
Protecting your car from the growing risk of keyless vehicle thefts
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
DEVELOPING Latest updates on the major wildfires currently burning in Canada
Thousands of Canadians have been displaced as fires burn in Alberta, B.C. and Manitoba. Here are the latest updates.
Will jurors believe Michael Cohen? Defense keys on witness' credibility at Trump's hush money trial
With prosecutors' hush money case against Donald Trump barreling toward its end, their star witness will be back in the hot seat Thursday as defense lawyers try to chip away at Michael Cohen's crucial testimony implicating the former president.
U.S. intelligence officials wanted to meet with Transport Canada's UFO 'lead'
Canada's transportation department had a UFO 'lead' who tried to 'quell' media interest and planned to meet with U.S. intelligence officials.
OPINION If you think you can't focus for long, you're right: Sandee LaMotte
Regaining your focus requires you to be mindful of how you are using technology -- a daunting task if you consider the average American spends at least 10 hours a day on screens.
NEW Victoria Day travel plans? Here are some tips for a smooth trip
May 20 is Victoria Day. If you're going across the border this long weekend, follow these tips for a smoother trip.
Chief says grave search at B.C. residential school brings things 'full circle'
Chief Robert Michell says relief isn't the right word to describe his reaction as the search begins for unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school he attended in northern British Columbia.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London Knights sweep Oshawa Generals, win 5th OHL Championship
The London Knights have won their fifth OHL title after sweeping the Oshawa Generals in the league’s championship series.
-
'There is somebody in there!': Man pulled from burning Old East London apartment
Life-saving efforts were performed on a man taken from a burning loft apartment in London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
-
Summerlike temperatures in store for the Forest City Thursday
It’s only spring, but temperatures will be feeling summerlike on Thursday with humidity and a daytime high in the mid-20s, several degrees above normal.
Windsor
-
Owner of missing dog 'can’t sleep' 8 months after warrant was issued for woman who took Lemmy
It's been nearly eight months since a bench warrant was issued for the woman who Greg Marentette believes has possession of his Newfoundland dog — but no arrest has been made and Lemmy still has not been found.
-
More downtown offices sit empty in Windsor than any other Canadian city
According to data compiled by CBRE Ltd. Windsor, the city’s downtown core has more empty offices than most anywhere else in the continent.
-
New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025
Ontario has told child-care centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national $10-a-day program — something operators have urgently called for — starting in 2025.
Barrie
-
Safe Boating Awareness Week: wear a lifejacket when on the water
OPP caution people on boats, kayaks and paddle boards to wear life jackets.
-
Senior arrested for impaired driving in Oro-Medonte
A parked car on a busy highway led police into an impaired investigation.
-
Barrie city council approves waterfront field development
With the chambers packed for a second week in a row, Barrie city councillors made a momentous vote on a new plan for the waterfront that has dividing many residents throughout the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Protecting your car from the growing risk of keyless vehicle thefts
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
-
'Inhumane conditions': 68 dogs pulled from Winnipeg home
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
-
B.C. YouTuber ordered to pay $350K for 'relentless' online defamation campaign
An 'unrepentant' YouTuber has been ordered to pay $350,000 in damages as compensation for a 'relentless' campaign of defamation waged online against a business owner and his company, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
Ottawa
-
Hot and humid weather arrives in Ottawa
Environment Canada senior meteorologist David Phillips admits the spring weather has been "blah" so far, but above-seasonal temperatures are expected over the next month.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board looks to integrate more special needs kids into general classroom
It could mark the biggest change in 25 years, as the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board looks to overhaul its elementary programs, a decision that could integrate more special needs students into the general classroom.
Toronto
-
New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025
Ontario has told child-care centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national $10-a-day program — something operators have urgently called for — starting in 2025.
-
GARDINER GRIDLOCK
GARDINER GRIDLOCK 'Needs to be done faster': Calls grow for construction to pick up the pace
In the final report of a three-part series on Gardiner Gridlock, CTV Toronto asks what more can be done to alleviate the impact of the construction that has been a tipping point for Toronto traffic.
-
One person injured after scooter and unmarked police vehicle collide in West Queen West
One person was taken to hospital after a motorized scooter collided with an unmarked police vehicle in the West Queen West area overnight.
Montreal
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
Cowboys Fringants named Quebec 'Patriot of the Year' for 2023
The Cowboys Fringants continue to rack up the honours, as on Wednesday evening they received the title of ‘Patriot of the Year,’ awarded by the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Society of Montreal, for the year 2023.
-
Two young men arrested after shots fired in the Plateau
Two men in their early 20s were arrested after shots were fired overnight in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Atlantic
-
Two Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors
Two prominent Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors.
-
Halifax police searching for man missing from hospital
Halifax Regional Police, along with Ground Search and Rescue crews, are in the area of Dalhousie University Wednesday night searching for a man missing from a Halifax hospital.
-
NEW
NEW Victoria Day travel plans? Here are some tips for a smooth trip
May 20 is Victoria Day. If you're going across the border this long weekend, follow these tips for a smoother trip.
Winnipeg
-
'Inhumane conditions': 68 dogs pulled from Winnipeg home
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
-
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was at Winnipeg homeless shelter to ‘stalk his victims,’ witness testifies
A worker at a homeless shelter in Winnipeg says he met admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki who told him he was at the shelter to stalk his victims.
-
Two Giant Tiger stores to close in Winnipeg
Giant Tiger announced it is shutting down two of its Winnipeg stores, saying the locations have proven challenging for the company’s business model.
Calgary
-
'The bar is way too low': Dozens of violations found at Calgary daycare following parent complaints
Around two months after being closed for health violations, an inner city daycare in Calgary has now had its licence capacity reduced after several recent inspections revealed two dozen non-compliance concerns.
-
Man stabbed in downtown Calgary; police investigating
Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Danielle Smith reacts to Calgary council’s vote to pass blanket rezoning
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she remains "concerned" after Calgary councillors passed blanket rezoning on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton family 'heartbroken' police officer evades charges in 2021 killing of unarmed man
An Edmonton police officer won't face charges for killing an unarmed man in 2021, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding evidence that an offence was committed.
-
Winds expected to move fire away from Fort McMurray on Wednesday: province
A wildfire burning near Fort McMurray is expected to move away from the community on Wednesday.
-
Oilers coach undecided which goalie will start Game 5 against Canucks
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is undecided on who will be starting in net in Thursday night's Game 5 tilt against the Vancouver Canucks.
Vancouver
-
'Some structural damage' from wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., mayor confirms
More than one home has been damaged or lost due to a massive wildfire outside of the B.C. community of Fort Nelson, the mayor confirmed Wednesday.
-
Former B.C. premiers join in calls for a right-of-centre party merger
A seismic shift could be coming to the B.C. political landscape as backroom talks to strike a deal between the province's two right-of-centre parties are underway.
-
Fans in Latvia watching Canucks games at 4 a.m. to see national hero Silovs
The legend of Arturs Silovs seems to grow every game – whether he’s staring down Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl with the game on the line, or joking about it after.