Argument leads to assault with a rock in Guelph: Police

Guelph police have arrested a man they say assaulted another man with a rock during an argument.

According to a news releasefrom police, the men got into an argument around 8 a.m. on Wednesday in a downtown parking lot.

One man then allegedly punched the other twice in the head, picked up a large rock, and hit him in the head with it.

Police say they found the man a few minutes later nearby and arrested him.

The 52-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for a contusion on the back of his head.