    • Approximately $31K worth of water heaters stolen from Paris: police

    Ontario Provincial Police have released these images after tankless water heaters were stolen from a property in Paris. (Courtesy: OPP) Ontario Provincial Police have released these images after tankless water heaters were stolen from a property in Paris. (Courtesy: OPP)
    Ontario Provincial Police are looking for seven tankless water heaters stolen from a home in Paris.

    Officers were called to the home on Tom Brown Drive on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

    They were told unknown suspects came onto the property, entered a sea can storage container, and took the heaters worth approximately $31,500.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

