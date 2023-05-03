Anticipation high in Waterloo, Ont. ahead of 'BlackBerry' movie release
“BlackBerry,” a movie about the rise and fall of the world’s first smartphone, hits Canadian theatres May 12 and likely nowhere is anticipation higher than in the titular technology’s hometown.
“I’ve never had an event sell out so fast,” says John Tutt, owner of Waterloo, Ont.’s Princess Cinemas, which is hosting a special community screening of “BlackBerry” on May 25.
Tutt says former employees of Research In Motion (RIM), the company that created the revolutionary phone, contacted him with the idea for the event. All of the nearly 500 tickets sold out within a week.
The evening will feature guest speakers including the film’s director Matt Johnson and even a specially brewed “BLACKBERRY” beer created by Stockyards Brewing in Kitchener.
The movie stars Jay Baruchel as RIM’s co-founder Mike Lazaridis and Glenn Howerton as the company’s co-CEO, Jim Balsillie.
Adapted from the non-fiction book “Losing the Signal: The Spectacular Rise and Fall of BlackBerry,” the film infuses humour and “takes certain liberties and deviates from the facts on occasion,” says Matthew Miller, who co-wrote the screenplay with Johnson and is one of the movie’s producers.
“I'm sure that the people who were there at the time will have thoughts and opinions about some of the liberties that we took. And we look forward to hearing what they think,” Miller says.
Matthew Miller, co-writer and producer of "Blackberry" spoke with CTV Kitchener ahead of the film's theatrical release in Canada. (Submitted/Elevation Pictures)
A CANADIAN SUCCESS STORY
Miller says he was attracted to the project partly because it’s a Canadian success story.
“It’s a story about Canadians really pushing the envelope in their field and creating one of the most successful companies in the history of our country, and certainly one of the most successful products to ever come out of the country. And I think as Canadians, we don’t always do the best job of celebrating ourselves or marketing ourselves to the rest of the world.”
Miller says he and Johnson spent time in Waterloo doing research in the years leading up to production of the film and were impressed by the huge impact RIM had on the community.
“Everyone we spoke to, they either had an uncle, a cousin, a friend – somebody who worked at RIM. I think that’s pretty rare where you go to a place and a private company – not a government organization or anything – everybody in town is kind of connected to that.”
Ottawa-born Jay Baruchel portrays RIM co-founder Mike Lazaridis in "BlackBerry." (Submitted/Elevation Pictures.)
'LIKE A HIGH SCHOOL REUNION'
Miller hopes watching the movie will be a source of pride for former employees and ultimately have the feeling of “being at a high school reunion, maybe with a little less pain.”
“That feeling of seeing old familiar faces, and you know, reviving the pride that you once had in this product, in this place, and the work that you did there.”
“Because there's a lot of really intelligent people all over the world, who we've met, who say, ‘Oh, I used to work at RIM.’ They've all gone on to do other great things elsewhere. And it's time to sort of look back and remember the great work that they [did] together while at RIM.”
Miller also hopes watching the movie is entertaining – whether former employees are noting the things filmmakers got wrong or recognizing aspects they got right.
“I hope some people would watch it and [think]… ‘Oh, it was like that’ or ‘oh yeah, Mike really did used to behave that way’ or ‘that is the song Jim used to listen to all the time.’”
As for people portrayed in the film, Miller says only Balsillie has accepted filmmakers’ invitation to see it.
“He appreciates sort of the satire of it,” Miller says, adding Balsillie’s support means a lot to them.
Actor Glenn Howerton and former CEO of BlackBerry, Jim Balsillie attend the "BlackBerry" Canadian Premiere held at TIFF Bell Light Box in Toronto on April 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - George Pimentel
THREE-PART SERIES COMING TO TV
Following the release of the film, a three-part TV series will air on CBC later this year or early in 2024, Miller says.
A bit like an extended edition of the film, each episode will be one hour long.
“It’s the same cast, the same story, just structured a little differently,” Miller says.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
PM's brother to testify at House ethics committee on China-linked donation to Trudeau Foundation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sasha' Trudeau will be testifying before a House committee this later today about his involvement with a China-linked donation accepted by the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation.
Proposed Canadian grocery code lays out process to resolve disputes, impose sanctions
Efforts to craft a Canadian grocery code of conduct have reached a major milestone with a proposed final version that includes a process to resolve disputes and impose sanctions on systemic violators of the code.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting inside Atlanta building, say police
One person was fatally shot and at least four others injured Wednesday in a shooting in a midtown Atlanta building, police said.
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday during flooding in Quebec has been found. An Quebec provincial police (SQ) helicopter located a body shortly before 10 a.m. in the Riviere du Gouffre, in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul.
EXPLAINER | Russia-Ukraine drone incident at the Kremlin: What do we know?
Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied any responsibility.
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Astronomers witness never-before-seen moment Jupiter-sized gas giant eaten by star
For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet -- not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp.
Virginia police officer struck by out-of-control car during traffic stop
A police officer in Fairfax, Va., was "nearly killed" after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.
London
-
Charges laid, victim still in critical condition after weekend crash
A 47-year-old London man is charged with impaired operation, impaired operation causing bodily harm and fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.
-
401 reopened following crash, one person in hospital with life-threatening injuries
Highway 401 has been reopened after a two-vehicle crash sent one person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Union Road around 6 a.m.
-
58-year-old driver charged after crashing into motorcyclist, fleeing the scene
A man from St. Thomas, Ont. is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into a motorcyclist, causing life-threatening injuries, and then fled the scene last month.
Windsor
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'I don't know what to feel': Former Windsorite learns father died in prison while serving life sentence
A former Windsorite is sharing her story after learning her father died in prison while serving a life sentence for murdering her grandmother.
-
Windsor healthcare worker to celebrate birthday with $100K Encore win
A Windsor healthcare worker’s family thought he was pulling a prank when he told them he was the lucky winner of $100,000.
-
Attempted murder suspect sought after man shot in west Windsor
Windsor police have released video with hopes that the public can help identify a suspect after a shooting on the city’s west side.
Barrie
-
Body found of missing boater on Bass Lake
Ontario Provincial Police confirm they have located the body of the 47-year-old Orillia man who went missing on Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte on Friday.
-
2 injured in Highway 400 single-vehicle rollover
Two people were hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Wednesday morning.
-
Driver accused of hitting pedestrian, fleeing police in Innisfil road rage incident
A Bradford, Ont. man faces several charges after he hit a pedestrian with his vehicle during a road rage incident in Innisfil on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence after suspicious packages located inside Sudbury tax centre
Two suspicious packages have been removed from the Canada Revenue Agency building in Sudbury.
-
Elliot Lake suspect again charged with harassing his neighbour
For the fourth time in four months, a 66-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with harassing his neighbour.
-
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
Ottawa
-
Lockdown ends at Lisgar Collegiate Institute, Ottawa City Hall
The lockdown at Lisgar Collegiate Institute and Ottawa City Hall ended without incident Wednesday afternoon, following concerns that an individual may have been in possession of a weapon at the downtown Ottawa school.
-
Diesel the dog found safe in Quebec one week after being stolen south of Ottawa
Diesel the dog, who was stolen along with his owner's truck in Iroquois, Ont., has been located after a weeklong search.
-
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
Toronto
-
Toronto actor waits 2 weeks for dead raccoon to be removed by city crews amid 311 delays
A well known Toronto actor has been documenting her weeks-long wait for the city to remove a dead raccoon from her neighbourhood, drawing attention to ongoing 311 delays that have resulted in a pause in some municipal cadaver removal services.
-
Data breach exposes clients' personal information at one of Canada's largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
-
Toronto cop who tweeted about alleged workplace sexual harassment to be fired
A Toronto police officer who made allegations of sexual harassment within the service will either have to resign within seven days or be fired after being found guilty of misconduct and insubordination.
Montreal
-
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday during flooding in Quebec has been found. An Quebec provincial police (SQ) helicopter located a body shortly before 10 a.m. in the Riviere du Gouffre, in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul.
-
Bridge closed as waters rise, stranding residents of small Montreal island
The bridge leading to the small Mercier Island in northwest Montreal was closed on Wednesday. Fire department (SIM) and police (SPVM) said there have been no evacuations.
-
CAQ supporters want to end SAQ's liquor monopoly
Supporters of the CAQ will propose an end to the liquor monopoly held by the SAQ when they meet at its 2023 conference on May 13-14.
Atlantic
-
'Nobody's listening': N.S. resident in area affected by 2020 mass shooting frustrated by province's mental health plan
A long-time resident in a part of the province affected by the Nova Scotia 2020 mass shooting, says the province’s plan for enhanced mental health services is already falling short.
-
Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
-
Woman says officer who accused her of assault kicked her during N.S. housing protest
A 26-year-old woman accused of assaulting police at a Halifax housing protest has denied intentionally kicking officers.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Masking requirement in most Manitoba health-care settings to end: Shared Health
Masking requirements in Manitoba health-care settings will soon change according to Shared Health.
-
Man unexpectedly gets into woman's car, assaults her: Winnipeg police
Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman was unexpectedly attacked in her car in a Winnipeg parking lot.
-
Winnipeg soldier killed in First World War identified in previously unknown grave
A previously unknown First World War grave in Belgium has been identified and the soldier was connected to Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
-
Removal of residents at homeless encampment alongside Deerfoot Trail begins
Police, City of Calgary bylaw enforcement officers and the Alpha House encampments team descended on a pair of large homeless camps Tuesday afternoon.
-
Stampeders choose Northern Illinois receiver Cole Tucker in CFL draft
The Stampeders went looking for some offensive help at the CFL draft Tuesday, using their first selection on Northern Illinois receiver Cole Tucker.
Edmonton
-
Man shot by police near Ice District charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault
The man who was shot by police after he allegedly stabbed two people near an Oilers playoff watch party on the weekend has been charged.
-
All eyes on star power when Knights, Oilers clash in Game 1
The top two picks of the 2015 NHL Draft will go head-to-head when the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers face Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinal series on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
-
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
Vancouver
-
8 temperature records broken across B.C. on May 2: Environment Canada
Temperature records were broken in eight areas across British Columbia this May 2, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. First Nation reaches revenue-sharing, land-management deals with province
The chief of a northeast British Columbia First Nation says revenue-sharing and land-management agreements reached with the province will ensure future prosperity for his people.
-
Evacuation orders expanded, highway closed due to B.C. Interior flooding
The Village of Cache Creek and the Okanagan Indian Band expanded their evacuation orders, and Highway 97 was closed in both directions in Cache Creek as flooding in the B.C. Interior intensified Wednesday.