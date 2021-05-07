WILMOT TOWNSHIP -- Multiple rallies are planned in Wilmot Township this weekend despite the stay-at-home order and pandemic restrictions.

An anti-racism rally was organized after posters advertising a White Lives Matter march were discovered in the community.

The poster proclaiming “White Lives Matter” has sparked anger and outrage.

“How are the decision makers and community leaders allowing this?” said Aashay Dalvi, the media coordinator for the Wilmot anti-racist rally. “Who is distributing these posters and where are they even being printed?”

The posters were first discovered last month.

“We don’t want our community to be associated with racism, but it’s really difficult to explain why this is happening right now,” said Sandy Jackson, acting Chief Administrative Officer of Wilmot Township.

More posters were found Friday at multiple locations in and around Wilmot Township.

“I was very upset when I saw it because this is the second time that this has happened in not too much time and I just felt sick when I saw it,” said Sarah Gingerich, who found a poster this morning and reported it to bylaw.

The posters advertise a peaceful march to be held on Saturday.

“Trying to figure out if it’s a fear tactic or if there actually is going to be a rally,” said Ward 2 Coun. Cheryl Gordijk. “It’s a little disconcerting that there’s someone out there that is trying to invoke some fear in our community.”

Dalvi says in response to the posters, an anti-racism rally will be held in-person in Baden at Castle Kilbride and also online.

“This rally is to remind people that white supremacy is a public health crisis,” said Dalvi.

The planned rallies come at a time when officials are asking people to not gather because of the stay-at-home order and pandemic restrictions.

“There’s no place for racism in Waterloo Region,” said Karen Redman, regional chair for Waterloo Region. “There is a stay-at-home order and this community needs to continue to be vigilant and follow public health orders.”

Waterloo regional police say they will be monitoring the rallies.

“Members of our COVID Integrated Response Team (CIRT) will be in attendance," a statement from police said in part. "We remain committed to working in partnership with Region of Waterloo bylaw to ensure compliance under the ROA, as well as the health and safety of the community.”

Police confirm members of their hate crime and extremism investigative team are monitoring and working to identify the individual(s) behind the posters and the event.