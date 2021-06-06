KITCHENER -- Dozens of people packed into Waterloo Public Square for yet another rally, despite pandemic restrictions currently in place.

The Sunday gathering was advertised on social media as a “freedom rally” and included People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier.

People could be seen carrying anti-lockdown signs while not wearing masks or physical distancing.

Waterloo regional police and by-law officers were on scene monitoring the rally.

Gatherings have been happening in the square every weekend since mid-April.

Outdoor gatherings are currently limited to five people under current public health restrictions.