Police responded to another report of a male committing an indecent act in Guelph.

The incident occurred on Ptarmigan Drive at approximately 11:54 on July 21.

A male was reportedly masturbating in public.

Police searched the area but the male was not located.

He’s described as being between 50 and 60 years old with a thin build.

He was wearing sunglasses, cotton pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Police remind the public that, in the event that you witness an indecent act, your priority should be to get yourself to safety and then call 911.

This is the latest in a string of indecent acts reported in Guelph.

There has been an increase in numbers in 2018 compared to the previous year.

Over 20 incidents have been reported this year, compared to just nine incidents from June-August in 2017.