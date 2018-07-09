

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police responded to a report of a male masturbating in John Gamble Park on Kortright Road West around 12:30 p.m. on July 6.

A man was allegedly walking on the trail behind a female when she noticedcommitting the act.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate him.

He is described as approximately 55 years old, average height with a lean build and facial scruff.

This incident was followed by another in Howitt Park around 8 p.m. the same day.

A 15-year-old boy was charged as a result of that incident.

Guelph Police have responded to 15 calls about indecent acts in public since June 1.

This is compared to just 9 calls classified as indecent acts through June, July and August of 2017.

Officials say that indecent acts increase in frequency in the warm weather.

They are warning people not to travel alone in parks if they can help it, not to engage people committing indecent acts, and to get to safety and call 911 as soon as they can.