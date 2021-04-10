KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo health officials are reporting 80 new cases of COVID-19.

The Saturday afternoon online dashboard update also shows 26 more variants of concern and 46 more cases considered resolved.

The active case total has gone up by 30 to a total of 483. This is the highest the number of active cases the region has seen since Jan. 31 when it sat at 519. On Friday, the active case count was the highest it had been since Feb. 1.

There are four less people being treated in local hospitals with the virus.

The number of related deaths, B.1.1.7 variants first identified in U.K, and those in the ICU have all remain unchanged.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 12,555 confirmed cases, 714 variants of concern, 39 B.1.1.7 variants, 11,812 resolved, 244 deaths, 483 active cases, 18 hospitalizations, and four in the ICU.

The number of active facility outbreaks in the area has increased by one to a total of 15.

In Ontario, health officials confirmed 3,813 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. Just the day before, the province added 4,227 new infections, which is the highest number of cases reported over a 24-hour period since the pandemic started.

Health officials also reported that 19 more people have died in Ontario due to COVID-19. In total, the province has seen 7,531 deaths related to the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The province deemed 2,422 more cases of the disease to be resolved as well, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 343,622.