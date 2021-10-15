Another 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region

KITCHENER -

Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the area total to 19,890.

The online dashboard update also shows 20 more resolved cases and a drop of five to the active case count. There are now 19,481 resolved cases and 106 active cases in the area.

The number of related deaths has not changed since the 300th death in the region was reported on Oct. 1.

Public Health has identified six more cases as Delta variants, bringing this sum to 3,060, and the total number of variants of concern to 6,568.

Two more people are being treated in area hospitals for COVID-19. There are now nine hospitalizations and three being treated in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks has remained unchanged from six in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 609,308 tests conducted in Waterloo Region since the pandemic began. The positivity rate for the region is sitting at 1.4 per cent while the reproductive rate is 0.8 per cent.

The number of cases in those aged nine and younger has increased by one to a total of 1,202, two more cases in those 10-9 brings this total to 2,150, and five more cases for those in their 20s brings that total to 4,844.

There have been 882,280 vaccine doses given out in the region, with 984 administered in the past day. The per cent of the population aged 12 and over with one dose sits at 90.12 per cent, while those fully vaccinated make up 85.92 per cent.

For the entire Waterloo Region population, 77.60 have gotten their first shot, while 73.99 have both.

In Ontario, health officials are reporting 496 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two more deaths linked to the disease.

Of Friday’s cases, 334 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The remaining 162 cases are in people who are fully vaccinated.

According to the province, 265 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including 228 who are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 37 who are fully vaccinated.

In the intensive care unit, 163 individuals have COVID-19; 148 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 15 are fully vaccinated.

With files from CTV Toronto