KITCHENER -- An anonymous family donated $500,000 to a fundraising campaign for the Cambridge Memorial Hospital, helping the hospital foundation achieve its goal of $10 million.

In a news release, the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation (CMHF) said the campaign formally closed on Wednesday.

Officials commended its donors and supporters for helping to reach that milestone "during an unusual year."

"Our community rallied to respond to the call with their generosity," said CMHF Board Chair Kate Cressman in the release. "Our new wing is everything we need it to be - a beautiful spacious facility with modern amenities for patients and families."

According to the release, community donations are responsible for funding all of the equipment at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. For this campaign, called WeCareCMH, donors helped buy equipment for the hospital's new Wing A, including monitors and ICU equipment.

"Of all the things we were reminded of this past year, local access to quality healthcare topped the list," said ambassador Chair Angelo Loberto in a news release.

"CMH was here when my family required care and continues to support our health."

Donations also helped the hospital get equipment for a number of departments and programs including emergency, diagnostic services, mental health and addictions and the surgical program.