Featured
Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day commemorated in Kitchener
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 4:49PM EDT
Regional fire departments celebrated the 14th annual Kitchener Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day on Sunday.
The event began with a parade marching in the area around Civic Centre Park.
Surviving families and first responders alike gathered to remember those who lost their lives saving others.
Flowers were laid at the sixteen bronze helmets which represent fallen firefighters.
A bronze and granite sculpture has stood in the park in their memory since 2005.