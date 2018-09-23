

CTV Kitchener





Regional fire departments celebrated the 14th annual Kitchener Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day on Sunday.

The event began with a parade marching in the area around Civic Centre Park.

Surviving families and first responders alike gathered to remember those who lost their lives saving others.

Flowers were laid at the sixteen bronze helmets which represent fallen firefighters.

A bronze and granite sculpture has stood in the park in their memory since 2005.