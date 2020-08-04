MILLBANK -- Anna Mae's Bakery and Restaurant has shut its doors temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The bakery, known for its roast chicken and pies, was told to shut down on Tuesday by public health.

"While the current information suggests the risk to the public is low, there is still a lot of information to collect," said Dr. Miriam Klassen, Huron Perth Public Health medical officer of health.

Public health officials are investigating and contact tracing is underway. Officials added the employee didn't interact with the public, but they didn't want to take any chances.

"We didn't want to let more time lapse," Dr. Klassen said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to close so that we could do a thorough investigation."

It's not clear when the employee was last at work. The positive test came in on Monday.

Anyone who recently ate there should self-monitor, public health officials said.

"Anyone that has symptoms that could be consistent with COVID-19 is asked to stay home, call an assessment centre and be tested," Dr. Klassen said.

It's not clear when the bakery will reopen. Public health officials said they'll know more when the investigation is complete.

Huron Perth Public Health is currently reporting five active cases of COVID-19. There have been 74 lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the region.