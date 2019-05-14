

The Canadian Press





A three-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued by police in northern Ontario has been found safe.

Greater Sudbury police issued the alert at 5 a.m. this morning, saying the boy was last seen Monday on a bus from Sudbury to Toronto.

They alleged the boy was abducted by 25-year-old Breana Gooden.

Three hours after the amber alert was issued, Toronto police tweeted the boy and the woman had been located at an address in the city.

Sudbury police say a call to their Tip Line led Toronto police to that address.

They say the boy and the woman he was travelling with were found in good health.