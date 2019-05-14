Featured
Amber Alert over after three-year-old boy found safe and in good health
A Toronto police car is seen at a condo building in Toronto on May 14, 2019. (Peter Muscat / CTV News Toronto)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 5:52AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 14, 2019 10:37AM EDT
A three-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued by police in northern Ontario has been found safe.
Greater Sudbury police issued the alert at 5 a.m. this morning, saying the boy was last seen Monday on a bus from Sudbury to Toronto.
They alleged the boy was abducted by 25-year-old Breana Gooden.
Three hours after the amber alert was issued, Toronto police tweeted the boy and the woman had been located at an address in the city.
Sudbury police say a call to their Tip Line led Toronto police to that address.
They say the boy and the woman he was travelling with were found in good health.